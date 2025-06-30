CFX tolls increase this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians could be paying more for highway tolls starting Tuesday, but there may also be a way to save some money.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is raising the price of tolls between 2 cents and 5 cents.

However, it is reinstating a program that offers 25% savings for E-PASS customers who frequently use the system. Click here to learn more.

The authority says the extra revenue will be is used to maintain, build and operate the road system and fund a five-year work plan that was approved by the board earlier this month.

The plan’s three largest categories include:

• System expansion projects: $2.95 billion (70.4%)

• Existing system improvements projects: $410 million (9.8%)

• Interchange rojects: $338 million (8.1%)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group