0 Chance encounter leads to officer-involved shooting, pursuit, crash in Ocoee, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A chance encounter between an Ocoee police officer and a driver of a stolen car led to quite the chaotic scene Tuesday, police say.

Ocoee police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to two different scenes, involving a stolen car and pursuit, officials said.

Skywitness9 flew over the scenes. The first is at an Advance Auto Parts on Apopka-Vineland Road and Clarcona-Ocoee Road and the second scene is on Apopka-Vineland Road and Sawmill Road, where a car crashed into a pole.

Ocoee police said a motorcycle unit was conducting a traffic stop at the Advance Auto Parts store, and by chance, the unit pulled in front of a stolen car.

Believing the police officer was there for him, the driver of the stolen car attempted to flee, police said. The driver then crashed into the officer’s motorcycle, the officer, and the car that was involved in the traffic stop, a news release said. The officer then shot at the vehicle, police said.

Officers said the driver fled and later crashed the car into a pole near Sawmill Road.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver, Rosner Oscar, 17.

The Ocoee Police Department led the investigation and the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

No one was injured, officials said.

