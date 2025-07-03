Brothers killed in car crash with train in Volusia County

PIERSON, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a train crash Wednesday night claimed the life of two brothers.

Deputies say the two men were driving eastbound on W. Washington Avenue from County Road 3 in Pierson when they went around the railroad barrier as a train approached.

The train hit the car, killing them both at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as Oscar Cardenas, 32, and Jehu B. Cardenas, 20.

Investigators said the railroad arm bars and the lights were active and working.

“The Volusia Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the family following this tragedy,” the department said on Facebook.

