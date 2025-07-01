Lake Mary woman arrested in child porn case

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A woman from Lake Mary was arrested Monday after an almost yearlong investigation into child pornography.

Seminole County deputies say Catherine Alamo Nieves, 52, was suspected of uploading child porn in August 2024. In May, her electronic devises were seized during a search warrant execution.

Investigators say they found say they found child porn on those devices, leading to her arrest this week on child pornography possession charges.

