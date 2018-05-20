0 Rain possible in Central Florida all day Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Floridians can expect to see rain all day Sunday, starting in the overnight hours and continuing in through the evening.

"You’ve probably learned to keep your umbrella handy with the recent rains, and Sunday will be no different," said WFTV meteorologist George Waldenberger.

Some areas will see heavy showers as early as sunrise Sunday.

Periods of rain will continue throughout the day, with isolated lightning.

Some areas will see as much as 2-3" of rainfall.

Flood advisories

Localized flooding will be a possibility as wet weather continues to move through a saturated Central Florida.

Flood advisories were issued for parts of southern Lake and western Orange counties Saturday afternoon as storms continued to drench an already saturated Central Florida.

*Please do not drive through #flooded roadways*

Western Orange and Southern Lake Counties have been added to the areas under a flood advisory, this one until 4:30pm, due to the threat for minor flooding. #WFTV #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/hUXKnhTpoc — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 19, 2018

According to the flood advisory, some areas that could experience flooding are Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Tavares and Mount Dora.

The flood advisory was in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Seminole and central Volusia counties were also under a minor flood advisory until 4:15 p.m.

Weekend's forecast

The storms' pattern will change on Saturday, as the high over the Atlantic will skid west and the "tropical moisture highway" will be rechannel right over Florida.

Do you see the high moving west? Well, you can thank it for driving the moisture stream back over #Florida.

Pronounced showers & storms this weekend.

Saturday will start out dry, then storms develop mainly E to W.

Outdoors in the morning inland, move indoors by noon. #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/5Tz3OHGdpA — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 19, 2018

Showers and storms during Saturday morning will be focused along the coast. By the beginning of the afternoon the storms will arrive to inland counties and continue to affect most of Central Florida during the rest of the afternoon. The rain-showers will gradually decrease after sunset. If you have plans outdoors inland, make sure to stay weather aware, lightning and torrential rain can arrive quick.

The shower and storm pattern will be mainly south to north on Sunday. Showers will be present through the late morning and then, intermittent storms will develop starting early afternoon through the early evening.

Even *more* storm energy rolls into central Florida this weekend, with heavy rain and possible flooding. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/vf76dVJd4o — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 19, 2018

Threats

Lightning will be the main threat this weekend. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm's base, make sure to stay weather aware.

This week some parts of Central Florida have received over 8 inches of rain. After this weekend, 12 inches of rain in total are possible. Expect amount to range between two to four inches through the weekend. With the already saturated ground, any showers could really produce flooding. Stay away from flooded roadways. Six inches of accumulated rain could make a car stall out and 12 inches can make most cars float away.

