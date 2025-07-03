Lawn worker injured after lightning sends tree onto truck in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters say lightning hit a tree Thursday evening. That tree then fell onto a parked lawn service worker’s pickup truck.

It happened on E. Orange Street in Altamonte Springs.

First responders rescued the trapped worker, who they described as having minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

The worker’s brother said he had broken ribs.

