‘It could have happened to anybody’: Neighbor unnerved at violent Orlando home break-in

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a home break-in that ended with a woman sexually battered.

“That’s really terrifying, I mean, I hope that you know that doesn’t happen to anybody else around here,” said a neighbor who lives right next to the home and did not want to identify herself. “It could have happened to anybody, any one of us.”

The incident happened at the Villa Marquis Condominium, off Curry Ford Road. According to Orlando police, Wesley Hernandez Rios broke into a woman’s home early Wednesday.

Court documents allege Rios entered the home through the back door with a gun. He then allegedly attacked the victim, using his body to restrain and a pillow to cover her face. Rios even used his phone to film the incident, records state.

The 26-year-old was later arrested and now faces several charges, including sexual battery and attempted homicide.

“I feel unsafe,” the neighbor said. “It only takes us to be a woman to be unsafe in this world.”

According to police, the victim’s roommate called 911 after seeing the man on a surveillance app on her phone.

The police report also shows the victim knew the man. They’ve known each other for about three months.

The suspect is being held at the jail with no bail.

