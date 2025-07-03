Masked man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping Orlando woman, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman’s violent ordeal has led to a man’s arrest on sex crime and attempted homicide charges.

Orlando police say the victim told them she was asleep in bed early Wednesday when a masked man broke into the home, put a pillow over her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the assailant filmed the attack on his phone.

Officers were alerted when the victim’s roommate got a surveillance video alert of the break-in, the arrest report states.

Police said the assailant ran out when he heard them arrive, but an officer confronted him as he was getting into his car.

The man allegedly tried to run away but was quickly caught.

Police also said he had a loaded gun.

The suspect was identified as Wesley Hernandez Rios, 26. The victim said she had known him for a few months.

He was charged with sexual battery, burglary, attempted homicide, false imprisonment and resisting an officer without violence.

