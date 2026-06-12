Free Admission Day at Orlando Museum of Art on June 18

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art will offer free admission Thursday, June 18, as part of its monthly Access for All day.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The free admission day will include family activities, a gallery talk, sketching in the galleries and a docent-led highlights tour.

Museum officials said the event will also include the unveiling of two newly acquired works in the Mr. & Mrs. Chesley Magruder II Gallery.

Those works include “Annunciation” by photographer David LaChapelle and “Hispaniola II – Mia” by artist Kandy G Lopez, who won the 2025 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art People’s Choice vote.

The museum’s 2026 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art exhibition is also on view. Museum officials said this year’s exhibition features 12 Florida artists and includes painting, photography, sculpture, weaving, performance and large-scale immersive environments.

The schedule for Thursday includes:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Hands-on activities related to the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art exhibition

2:30 p.m.: Gallery talk about the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art exhibition

5 to 7 p.m.: Sketching in the galleries

7 p.m.: Docent-led highlights tour

Free admission is covered through support from the Art Bridges Foundation.

For more information, visit the Orlando Museum of Art’s website.

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