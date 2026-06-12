A missing and endangered man with mental health conditions has been found safely in Orange County

UPDATE:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Alexander Marcel Proctor has been found safely.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing and endangered man out of Orlando.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Alexander Marcel Proctor was last seen on June 11, 2026, around 8:00 pm near Indian Hill Road and North Pine Hills Road riding an electric scooter.

There are concerns about Alexander due to his diminished cognitive abilities and other diagnosed mental health conditions.

Anyone with any information on Alexander’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group