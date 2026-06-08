Tampa man arrested after DUI crash kills 2 on U.S. 41

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa man was arrested after a crash that killed two people and injured two others on U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. June 7 on U.S. 41 north of Debuel Road.

According to FHP, a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on U.S. 41 behind a Toyota Camry when the Pathfinder overtook and hit the Camry in the inside lane.

Troopers said both vehicles rotated after the crash. The Pathfinder came to rest in the inside travel lane, while the Camry came to rest in the raised center median.

The driver of the Camry, a 53-year-old Land O’ Lakes man, died at the scene.

A passenger in the Camry, a 60-year-old Lutz woman, also died at the scene, troopers said.

A second passenger in the Camry, a 55-year-old Land O’ Lakes man, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Pathfinder, identified by FHP as 21-year-old Navesh Persaud of Tampa, was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Troopers said investigators later determined Persaud was impaired.

After he was released from the hospital, Persaud was arrested on two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI serious injury, according to FHP.

He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

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