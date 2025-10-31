Historic Mayfair Hotel in Sanford will serve as headquarters and training center

SANFORD, Fla. — The historic Mayfair Hotel in Sanford will serve as the southern headquarters and missionary training center for the World Olivet Assembly.

The city of Sanford has approved a deal allowing the World Olivet Assembly to use the Mayfair Hotel, which has been empty since 2016, when it was last used by another religious group.

The Mayfair Hotel, situated near Lake Monroe in Sanford, is a recognized landmark. Its new function as a regional hub for a global religious group represents a major transformation for the property.

The World Olivet Assembly plans to develop the hotel into a missionary training center, which is expected to increase activity and attract visitors to the region. The identity of the previous religious group that occupied the Mayfair Hotel in 2016 has not been specified.

