Changes could be coming to Orange Co. road with dangerous past

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A study is underway to help make safety changes to a busy Orange County road.
People in the Pine Hills neighborhood say they have seen dozens of crashes on a one-mile stretch of Silver Star Road near West Princeton Street.
One crash killed an 8-year-old girl in March. Troopers said she was crossing the street, outside a crosswalk, when a car hit her.
A makeshift memorial now sits in the middle of the road to remember her.
“I'd rather drive my kids to school. And my kids live in walking distance,” said Ramos Jones, who lives nearby. "Most of the people are afraid to cross because most people don't stop.”
FDOT has started a $26,000 study to help determine how to reduce heavy traffic and prevent crashes.
