Channel 9 brings you closer to Hurricane Milton’s impact across Florida

Milton made landfall Wednesday night as a major Category 3 hurricane near Siesta Key in Sarasota County.

As residents saw daylight and Milton made its way across Central Florida, many communities and families saw the damage from the storm.

Channel 9 crews were stationed in Florida, covering the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Daryl Matthews was in Orlando on Thursday.

He showed the flooding in College Park, which was dangerous for cars.

One car turned around while he was reporting on the weather conditions in the area.

Channel 9's Daryl Matthews shows College Park flooding Channel 9's Daryl Matthews shows College Park flooding (WFTV)

Jeff Deal covered the flooding in one Altamonte Springs neighborhood.

Since the water was so high, he gave viewers a glimpse of the flooding from a canoe.

Hurricane Milton floods Altamonte Springs neighborhood (WFTV)

Sabrina Maggiore showed a large washout after Hurricane Milton passed through Orange County.

Channel 9's Sabrina Maggiore shows overflowing retention pond, flooded lots in Apopka Channel 9's Sabrina Maggiore shows overflowing retention pond, flooded lots in Apopka (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Q McCray took Channel 9 viewers to Shadowbay, a neighborhood prone to flooding.

Residents experience flooding during hurricanes and even afternoon rain storms.

Channel 9's Q McCray shares flooding in Shadow Bay, after resident plugged storm drain with concrete

Channel 9′s Nick Papantonis took us through damaged parts of Volusia County, including severe flooding that happened at the Maplewood Estates Mobile Home Park.

Channel 9's Nick Papantonis takes us through damage in Volusia County Channel 9's Nick Papantonis takes us through damage in Volusia County (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Veteran storm chaser, WFTV’s Shannon Butler was in Hillsborough as residents returned home to flooded streets and long gas lines.

Channel 9's Shannon Butler was in Hillsborough County covering the severe flooding, damage Channel 9's Shannon Butler was in Hillsborough County covering the severe flooding, damage (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Ashlyn Webb gave Channel 9 viewers a look from Port Orange to Daytona Beach as Milton causes the Halifax River to overrun its banks.

Channel 9's Ashlyn Webb takes us through flooding, damage in Daytona Beach Channel 9's Ashlyn Webb takes us through flooding, damage in Daytona Beach (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Before Hurricane Milton made landfall, parts of Brevard County were devastated by a tornado, Channel 9′s Melonie Holt takes through the damage.

Channel 9's Melonie Holt surveys damage caused by a tornado in Brevard County Channel 9's Melonie Holt surveys damage caused by a tornado in Brevard County (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

