Charges filed after 5 women say former doctor touched them inappropriately

PALM COAST, Fla. - Charges were filed Thursday after at least five women said their Palm Coast doctor inappropriately touched them at his former Pine Cone Drive office, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said allegations were first made against Dr. Florence Fruehan, 59, last month. At least four other women have come forward since then, they said.
Related Headlines
The state attorney's office must decide whether to formalize the first-degree misdemeanor charges against the osteopathic physician, who has practiced medicine for 32 years.
Read: Doctor accused of inappropriately touching several women, Flagler Co. deputies say
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said some of the incidents are alleged to have happened almost 10 years ago.
Investigators said there could be more victims.
"When you go see your doctor, there is a level of trust," Flagler County Chief Steve Brandt said. "When that level of trust is violated, victims often feel embarrassed, ashamed and are reluctant to come forward."
Fruehan and his alleged victims declined to comment on the matter.
Deputies said the statute of limitations ran out in some of the cases. One case was reported before a deadline next week, they said.
Read: Pot keeps washing up on the shores of Florida: Deputies said a man tried to steal some
"We received multiple complaints since earlier this year of witnesses and victims stating inappropriate touching by the doctor," Brandt said.
The battery charges are misdemeanors. If convicted, Fruehan could be jailed for a year and fined $1,000.
Fruehan no longer practices medicine and voluntarily relinquished his license. A hearing will be held in November to determine if he can get it back.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}