0 Charter school employee accused of sending inappropriate pictures to students, reports show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County charter school employee is in jail, after investigators said he sent inappropriate pictures to students and offered at least one of them money to take inappropriate pictures of themselves.

Jaelen Alexander, 19, was taken to the Orange County Jail and is facing a dozen charges.

According to an arrest report, this all started when a school resource officer was made aware of the inappropriate pictures he was sending to students at his work place.

TRENDING NOW:

Alexander made his first appearance Thursday and a judge ordered him to not have contact with any of the victims or minors.

During his court appearance, Alexander didn't say much as he learned how much he would need to bail out of jail.

His charges include lewd and lascivious conduct, solicitation of a minor and obscene communication to a minor.

According to an arrest report, Orlando police received a call from a school resource officer in April about an Orange County public school employee reportedly soliciting minor students for naked photographs, asking inappropriate questions and sending nude photos of himself.

A few weeks later, the school resource officer met with all three 14-year-old victims, at their school, Orlando Science School, where they accused Alexander of sending them inappropriate pictures using Snapchat.

One of the victims told police Alexander started sending these pictures after he joined Alexander's mentor group.

The victim told detectives school leaders didn't know the club existed.

Some Orlando Science School parents said they didn't know anything about the arrest.

School officials said Alexander worked as a part-time office assistant for six months and is no longer employed by the school.

The school performs background checks on all employees and Alexander had a clean record at the time of his hiring, officials said.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.