Parents of Sanford toddler nearly killed in hit-and-run ask for community help to solve the case

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police are asking the community to come forward with information on a hit-and-run that nearly killed a toddler.

3-year-old Harmonie Rose Bryant has been fighting for her life at Arnold Palmer hospital, since she was hit on Persimmon Avenue in the Goldsboro neighborhood on Thursday.

According to her family, the toddler is in stable condition, but she had brain bleeding and multiple fractures to her skull and pelvis.

The family spoke exclusively with Channel 9 and said Harmonie will likely have a long road to recovery. According to the family, the 3-year-old is awake but unable to communicate and could have lasting issues from the crash.

Her parents told Channel 9 they were watching their daughter play “Red Light, Green Light” with her older brother just feet away from their Sanford home, as a driver jumped the curve and slammed into their daughter.

“We were sitting right there on the porch when it happened. And that car came flying around the corner,” said Harmonie’s father Melvin Bryant.

“She went flying in the air. I jumped off the porch, almost fell down the steps,” added Harmonie’s mother Lakisha Debose, as she recalled the horrifying moment.

Harmonie’s parents said they have been by their daughter’s hospital bedside 24/7 since the crash and are asking for continued prayers for her recovery.

The family and several neighbors told Channel 9 speeding is a problem along Persimmon Avenue where the crash happened.

They believe the city needs to take some speed calming measures on the road.

Meanwhile, Harmonie’s parents said they are frustrated the person responsible for the hit and run is still at large.

They are begging the community to provide information to police that could help close the case.

“I want justice,” said Bryant, “I’m asking for anybody to step forward.”

Sanford Police said they do have persons of interest but have not made any arrests yet.

The department said anyone with information about the hit-and-run could contact Sanford Police directly or make an anonymous report via Crimeline.

