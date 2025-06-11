Troopers search for 3 people after pursuit ends in crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for three people who were involved in a chase and crash in Brevard County.

It started Tuesday evening along Interstate 95.

Troopers said they tried to pull over a red Dodge Charger after receiving reports of two cars racing on northbound I-95.

Chase ends in crash in Brevard County FHP is looking for three people they say ran off after a Dodge Charger crashed on SR-520 in Brevard County. (vwingnews)

FHP said the car sped away and the driver eventually exited onto State Road 520.

That’s where investigators said the Charger slammed into another car — a Mercury Milan — just east of Cox Road.

No one in that car was seriously hurt, according FHP.

Our cameras also captured apparent damage to at least two Brevard County Sheriff’s vehicles near the crash scene.

Troopers said the people inside the Charger — two men and a woman —ran off after the crash.

At last report, they were still on the loose.

Investigators are processing the Dodge Charger for evidence.

Troopers are asking anyone with tips about the crash to dial FHP at *347 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

