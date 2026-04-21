MUG’s new ‘Brotein’ bundle mixes root beer and protein shakes

ORLANDO, Fla. — PepsiCo is introducing a limited-edition promotion that combines MUG Root Beer and protein shakes in a new product campaign called MUG Brotein.

The promotion, announced Tuesday, encourages customers to mix MUG Zero Sugar root beer with a vanilla protein shake to create what the company describes as a “dirty protein” drink.

MUG Root Beer Brotein

The campaign features George Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers tight end, who appears in promotional material for the release.

A limited-run bundle including MUG Zero Sugar, a vanilla protein shake, a shaker bottle and branded gym merchandise will be sold through Walmart beginning Wednesday, with an additional drop planned later through TikTok Shop.

The company said individual ingredients will also remain available through major retailers for people who want to try the mix on their own.

MUG Root Beer Brotein

The promotion arrives as protein-focused drinks and high-protein snacks continue gaining popularity across social media and fitness culture.

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