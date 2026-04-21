White Castle Crave & Go kiosks to hit 1,000 locations nationwide

SARASOTA, Fla. — White Castle is expanding beyond restaurants and grocery freezer aisles by rolling out automated kiosks that serve its signature Sliders in more locations across the country.

White Castle to sell Sliders through automated kiosks

The company announced a partnership with Automated Retail Technologies to launch White Castle Crave & Go kiosks in colleges, hospitals, corporate campuses and transportation hubs.

According to the companies, the first phase of the rollout will target 1,000 locations nationwide.

The kiosks are designed to prepare White Castle menu items on demand, giving customers access to hot food in places where no traditional White Castle restaurant operates.

Company officials said early installations are already underway, with broader expansion expected through 2026.

White Castle, founded in 1921, operates about 340 restaurants nationwide and also sells frozen products in retail stores.

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