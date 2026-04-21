Winter Garden calls for artists to submit dog-themed artwork for summer exhibit

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The City of Winter Garden is inviting artists to submit dog-inspired artwork for a summer exhibition that will be displayed at City Hall later this year.

The juried exhibit, titled “Dog Days of Summer: The Ulti-Mutt Art Exhibit,” will feature up to 25 selected pieces at the city’s Art in Public Places Gallery from July 1 through Aug. 31.

Artists may submit up to three original works inspired by dogs or the exhibit theme. Electronic submissions will be accepted May 1 through June 10 through the city’s gallery application page.

City officials said residents will also be invited to contribute small photos of their own dogs during the exhibit as part of a community display called “The Dogs of Winter Garden.”

The exhibit will be held inside Winter Garden City Hall at 300 W. Plant St., and visitors will be allowed to bring dogs inside the gallery during the exhibition.

A public opening event, described by the city as a Launch Paw-ty, is scheduled for July 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free event will include artist meet-and-greets, dog photo opportunities, themed refreshments and giveaways.

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