CENTRAL FLORIDA — Temperatures will continue to rise for Saturday. Afternoon highs around Central Florida could reach the upper 80s and lower 90s once again.

After a few cooler days, a wind shift is bringing our temperatures back to average.

Weekend heat returns to Central Florida with highs in the 90s Temperatures will continue to rise for Saturday. Afternoon highs around Central Florida could reach the upper 80s and lower 90s once again.

We are still expecting slightly below average humidity so that heat index will not be much of a factor.

That lower humidity will also limit our rain chances this weekend.

Weekend heat returns to Central Florida with highs in the 90s Temperatures will continue to rise for Saturday. Afternoon highs around Central Florida could reach the upper 80s and lower 90s once again.

Wind gusts this afternoon could reach 20 mph for metro Orlando and 25 mph along the coast during the afternoon.

Better rain chances will start to build up by Monday afternoon.

Weekend heat returns to Central Florida with highs in the 90s Temperatures will continue to rise for Saturday. Afternoon highs around Central Florida could reach the upper 80s and lower 90s once again.

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