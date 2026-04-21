Lethal injection nears for man who murdered Palm Bay woman 35 years ago

RAIFORD, Fla. — A man convicted of murdering a Brevard County woman more than three decades ago is scheduled to be executed Tuesday.

Chadwick Willacy has been on Florida’s death row since 1991 for the murder of Marlys Sather.

Marlys Sather Sather was murdered in 1990 at her Palm Bay home by Chadwick Willacy.

In 1990, Willacy assaulted Sather at her Palm Bay home and tried to strangle her with a phone cord.

When that didn’t work, he set her on fire.

This will be the state’s fifth execution this year.

In 2025, Florida executed a record 19 people.

Willacy’s lethal injection is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

Chadwick Willacy Willacy murdered Marlys Sather of Palm Bay in 1990. He's been on Florida's death row for nearly 35 years. (Florida Dept. of Corrections)

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