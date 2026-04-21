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Florida opens investigation into OpenAI over ChatGPT’s alleged role in FSU shooting

State prosecutors review ChatGPT interactions with suspected gunman as legal questions emerge over AI liability in criminal cases

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Florida opens investigation into OpenAI over ChatGPT’s alleged role in FSU shooting State prosecutors review ChatGPT interactions with suspected gunman as legal questions emerge over AI liability in criminal cases
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a criminal investigation into OpenAI to determine if its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, could be held responsible for a shooting at Florida State University in 2025.

Prosecutors started examining chat logs between ChatGPT and the suspect, Phoenix Ikner, prior to initiating the investigation. Authorities have not revealed any specifics of those chats.

Uthmeier stated that the investigation will assess whether OpenAI might be held responsible under Florida law, which considers those who assist or facilitate a crime as principals.

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The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, under Commissioner Mark Glass, stated that the case underscores increasing worries about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Prosecutors have issued a subpoena to OpenAI requesting internal policies regarding threat management, user safety, and collaboration with law enforcement from March 2024 to April 2026.

OpenAI has not publicly responded.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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