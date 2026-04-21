TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a criminal investigation into OpenAI to determine if its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, could be held responsible for a shooting at Florida State University in 2025.

Prosecutors started examining chat logs between ChatGPT and the suspect, Phoenix Ikner, prior to initiating the investigation. Authorities have not revealed any specifics of those chats.

Uthmeier stated that the investigation will assess whether OpenAI might be held responsible under Florida law, which considers those who assist or facilitate a crime as principals.

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The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, under Commissioner Mark Glass, stated that the case underscores increasing worries about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Prosecutors have issued a subpoena to OpenAI requesting internal policies regarding threat management, user safety, and collaboration with law enforcement from March 2024 to April 2026.

OpenAI has not publicly responded.

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