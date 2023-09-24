Cheers with ears: Walt Disney World announces new ambassadors for 2024-2025

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Two cast members received an announcement that changed their careers and brought a new wave of magic to the Disney community.

The company announced cast members Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad as the 2024-2025 Walt Disney World Ambassadors or the “Emissaries of Goodwill.”

In a special EPCOT ceremony on Friday, Disney honored Arvizu and Smith-Conrad with their families, coworkers and former Disney Ambassadors in attendance.

Arvizu and Smith-Conrad started their journeys through the Disney College Program, with Arvizu as a hostess at The Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom and Smith-Conrad in recruitment at Disneyland Resort.

Walt Disney World announces new ambassadors for 2024-2025 Disney said the current ambassadors, Ali Manion and Raevon Redding, will continue to serve their terms through the end of the year. (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort)

Both cast members will begin their term in October in time for the 100-year celebration.

They will also step into their roles as new experiences and attractions debut at the parks in the coming years.

These include the opening of the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom, and a new EPCOT fireworks night show.

Walt Disney World announces new ambassadors for 2024-2025 (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort)

The Ambassador Program began in 1965, and cast members are selected every two years to represent the parks, resorts and experiences worldwide.

According to Disney, only 82 cast members have had this privilege since the Walt Disney World Resort opened in 1971.

Disney said the current ambassadors, Ali Manion and Raevon Redding, will continue to serve their terms through the end of the year.

