Chicago ice cream chain Original Rainbow Cone opens 1st Orlando shop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago-based ice cream chain founded in 1926, opened its first Orlando location on March 7.

The shop is in Waterford Lakes Town Center at 461 N. Alafaya Trail.

Franchisees Candy Krueger and Tom Nguyen last year signed a multi-unit agreement to bring the 99-year-old brand to Orlando.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group