  • Chief says ‘hero' banged on doors to save residents from DeLand apartment fire

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - A fire broke out early Wednesday at an apartment complex in DeLand. 

    Volusia County Fire Rescue and DeLand Fire Department crews responded to the building on the 600 block of Muscovy Circle about 2:30 a.m. 

    The fire chief said someone began banging on the doors to wake people up and help get them out. 

    >>>More Volusia County news<<<

    More than 30 firefighters responded to the scene. 

    They were still there by 5 a.m. watching for hot spots. 

    Six of the eight units in the building were destroyed. Firefighters said the blaze started on the second floor. 

    Officials said 16 people were displaced. 

    No injuries were reported. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories