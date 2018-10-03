Chief says ‘hero' banged on doors to save residents from DeLand apartment fire

DELAND, Fla. - A fire broke out early Wednesday at an apartment complex in DeLand.
Volusia County Fire Rescue and DeLand Fire Department crews responded to the building on the 600 block of Muscovy Circle about 2:30 a.m.
The fire chief said someone began banging on the doors to wake people up and help get them out.
More than 30 firefighters responded to the scene.
They were still there by 5 a.m. watching for hot spots.
Six of the eight units in the building were destroyed. Firefighters said the blaze started on the second floor.
Officials said 16 people were displaced.
No injuries were reported.
BREAKING NEWS: VOLUSIA COUNTY. Neighbor rushes door to door getting residents out of burning apartment complex on Muscovy Cir. 20-families out of their home this morning. @WFTV 5-9am https://t.co/amrbHmwBNi— Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) October 3, 2018
