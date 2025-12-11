Victim’s twin brother speaks out after 13-year-old charged with murder in Cocoa robbery setup

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy who was initially charged with manslaughter is now indicted for first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Kelby Miller.

Investigators say Miller was lured into a robbery that turned deadly.

According to family, Miller believed he was meeting someone he connected with on a dating app on November 16. Instead, he was “catfished.” Prosecutors say the person he had been messaging was not who they claimed to be, but an accomplice connected to 13-year-old Emeril Rachel.

“They probably used his own kindness, his compassion against him,” Miller’s identical twin brother, Tyler.

Minutes after Miller arrived at Bristol Drive, the fatal shot was fired. In his final moments, Miller called 911, telling dispatchers he had been shot and someone had tried to rob him.

“Just someone you love dying so tragically while you’re sleeping… and you can’t even be there to help them,” said Miller’s identical twin, Tyler.

Police later reviewed surveillance video showing two people walking toward the back of Miller’s truck, one of them identified as Rachel. The footage then shows Rachel running from the scene. Investigators say gunpowder residue was found on Rachel’s hand. Prosecutors say Rachel has since admitted to firing the gun but claims it was an accident.

“He selfishly killed a a really a really good Christian man, a man of God. Everybody loved him,” Tyler said.

Despite the grief, Tyler says he still wants to understand why this happened. “I want to forgive him. I just want to see why he did that,” he said.

Still, Tyler believes justice means a lengthy prison sentence for those responsible for his brother’s death.

Rachel is being charged as an adult and is currently held at the Brevard County Jail while awaiting trial.

Miller’s family is hoping the case brings them closer to answers and closure after losing a brother, son, and loved one they describe as “a good man” and “a man of God.”

“He was my soul. He was really good dude, a really good guy to everybody he met,” Tyler said.

