Child found in roach, feces-filled home during Webster drug bust, deputies say

WEBSTER, Fla. - Deputies arrested 14 people in a drug bust at a home on 17th Way in Webster, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.
The arrests were the result of a two-month-long narcotic related investigation, deputies said.
A 1-year-old child was found Thursday inside the home that was covered in dog feces and roaches, deputies said.
“The home was in complete disarray and narcotics and hypodermic syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin were found throughout the residence,” a news release said.
The Department of Children and Families was notified, and the mother, Robin Nipper, and father, Richard Measels, were arrested on charges of narcotics-related offenses and child neglect, the release said.
“The total weight of methamphetamine recovered was approximately 16 grams, numerous items of drug paraphernalia including hypodermic syringes, glass smoking pipes, scales, and packaging materials, numerous rounds of miscellaneous types of ammunition and approximately 2 grams of heroin was seized as evidence,” the release said.
The other 12 arrested on various drug-related charges were identified as: Katherine M Comis, Yoel Cruz Gonzales, Ryan S Fuentes, Kevin L Kotwica, David D Blount, Richard Rutterbush, Tammie D Messick, Robert Terry, Tosha Kotwica Burdick, Melissa A (Lovett) Woodard, Christopher M Shirer and Peggy Jo Shirer.
