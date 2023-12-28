Chipotle to open a new location with a drive-thru window in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Chipotle fans, it’s now easier to pick up your favorite menu items as a new location is set to have the brand’s signature drive-thru.

The Chipotlane concept which started back in 2018 is a drive-thru pick up lane that allows guests to pick up their digital orders, whether it be online or through the app.

Chipotle is hiring including this location and you can find out more information here.

The new Chipot;ane will be located at 7091 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822.

