Christina Grimmie: Family remembers singer’s positivity 8 years after her death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Christina Grimmie is remembering the singer who was killed at an Orlando venue eight years ago.

Grimmie was performing a concert at the Plaza Live on June 10, 2016, when she was shot.

Her family created the Christina Grimmie Foundation to help others and further her legacy.

Bud and Marcus Grimmie appreciated her fans’ continued support.

“Though she is no longer with us, her music, kindness and impact lives on in every life she touched,” they said in a Facebook post. “We are forever grateful for the love that keeps her memory alive.”

Read: ‘Underneath all of the glitz’: Who’s the man behind the makeup

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group