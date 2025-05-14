Bojangles reopens Sanford restaurant nearly 1 year after fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A shuttered Bojangles fast food restaurant in Sanford is back in business nearly one year after a fire caused its closure.

The corporate-owned, Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits eatery reopened to the public May 13 at 101 S. Oregon Ave.

“It’s about bouncing back, saying thank you and bringing the Sanford community together over food they know and love,” Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said in a press release.

