Cirque du Soleil rolls out VIP Disney Drawn to Life experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

From the minute he greets guests and hands out collectable pins, it’s evident that Tyler James Scott was born for this. He was made to enlighten guests about all the Disney factoids that play a role in Drawn to Life, the Cirque du Soleil show currently running at Disney Springs.

His vast knowledge and enthusiasm make his role key in the success of Cirque du Soleil’s newest Orlando offering: a VIP upgrade called “Page to Stage Signature Experience.”

Read: Stetson will recognize over 1,000 graduates this spring

The special tickets went on sale April 25th for a May 24 kickoff of the curated pre- to post-show upgrade available to only nine people seeing the late show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The passes are $258.51 for adults and $202.18 for children aged three to nine.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group