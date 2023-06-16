City of Groveland to host Juneteenth celebration Friday night

GROVELAND, Fla. — Anyone who visits Groveland on Friday night could see an array of Juneteenth celebrations.

The community will be coming together at 5 p.m. at Lake David Park to celebrate the federal holiday.

Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in the United States.

The theme of the third annual celebration is “Discovering Our Roots” and features cultural dance, stepping performances, vendors and barbeque.

