Volusia County sheriff issues ‘loser alert’ over hate group’s plan for Juneteenth

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is warning residents about possible hate group activity planned for this weekend.

“Some of the dumbest groups of weird losers in America are saying they plan to dump more hate flyers in our neighborhoods this Juneteenth weekend,” Chitwood said on social media.

Chitwood has been an outspoken critic of hate group activity in and around Volusia County over the last several months.

His criticism and online comments about hate groups and their activities have made Chitwood a target online.

Several users in online forums have been arrested and charged with threatening violence against Chitwood.

“Just remember this is all because they feel inadequate and small with no friends and no future,” Chitwood said in the post about the hate groups. “They’re not welcome in Volusia County and probably not welcome in their own families’ homes.”

Chitwood said his deputies will be out to enforce the law this weekend and keep people in Volusi8a County safe.

