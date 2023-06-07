Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood sued by an antisemitic group

VOLSUIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is responding on Twitter after an antisemitic group said the plan to file a lawsuit aimed at the sheriff.

The lawsuit claimed that Sheriff Chitwood did not have a right to talk about the group and demanded $100,000.

Sheriff Chitwood responds to lawsuit

The sheriff said he would send the group a pacifier that says, “Mike Chitwood hurt my feelings.”

