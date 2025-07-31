City of Kissimmee says residents must leave apartments compromised by massive hole in ground

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A massive hole in the ground is forcing some Kissimmee residents out of their homes.

The city said some privately owned apartments in the Kissimmee Homes apartment complex on McLaren Circle are no longer safe for full occupancy.

According to a City of Kissimmee spokesperson, since February, city officials have been trying to contact the property owner about the hole caused by a failing stormwater pipe.

The city said despite their attempts to contact the owner, the landlord has not taken action to resolve the issue,structural and it has “progressively gotten worse.”

“Where are the landlords. Nowhere to be found,” said one frustrated resident, “It should have been fixed long time ago.”

Residents told Channel 9 they’ve watched kids play near the hole that is roped off with yellow caution tape in the middle of the Kissimmee Homes community.

On Monday, City of Kissimmee Building Inspectors deemed four homes on the property “limited entry,” meaning they are no longer safe for full occupancy.

A warning label on the apartments near the hole states, “This structure has been damaged and its safety is questionable. Enter only at own risk.”

The sign says residents should only enter to remove personal property.

According to the city spokesperson, officials were concerned that further erosion would undermine the structural slab.

Property records show there are 104 units on the Kissimmee Homes property, owned by Hallmark Kissimmee Homes LLC.

Channel 9 tried to contact the property owner and property managers, but did not hear back by news time. ,

