City of Mascotte gives update on Alpine Street sinkhole

MASCOTTE, Fla. — The City of Mascotte is releasing new details on efforts to repair a sinkhole.

That sinkhole formed on Alpine Street, just off East Myers Boulevard.

The city first notified residents of the issue on April 11.

City officials now say they hope to reopen the street by mid-May.

But they added, depending on the amount of grout that is needed to fill holes, work could last until month’s end.

Once that grout sets, the road will undergo resurfacing.

In its social media post, the city said that safety is a top priority and apologized for any inconveniences to area residents and daily commuters.

