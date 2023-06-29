City of Ocoee opens new community ‘Action Sports Park’

OCOEE, Fla. — Skateboarders and stunt bicycle riders near Ocoee can now enjoy a new skate and pump track park.

Ocoee city officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new action sports park at Vandergrift Central Park.

The $500,000 amenity includes ramps, rails and competition-level wall rides for anyone to use.

Vandergrift Central Park is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The park also features baseball fields, basketball courts, playgrounds and more.

