City of Orlando expands Community Violence Intervention Program to 3 neighborhoods

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando approved over $4 million to renew and expand a program that looks to reduce gun violence.

In its first full year, the Community Violence Intervention program has targeted men ages 15 to 27 who are the most likely perpetrators of gun violence.

The program is based on research demonstrating that just a fraction of 1% of people drive the majority of shootings in a community.

The program targets those at highest risk and steers them away from violence to reduce overall shootings across the city.

“If you can identify that very small subset of individuals and make contact with them on a consistent basis and give them wrap around resources and supports, you can drastically reduce gun violence,” said Abraham Morris, the Children and Families Division Manager, with the City of Orlando.

The city launched the Community Violence Intervention initiative in November 2022. It was initially focused in the neighborhoods of Carver Shores, Holden Heights, Mercy Drive and Parramore.

The program was expanded to Rosemont in March of 2023. Then, on Monday, City Commissioners approved $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice allowing for the program to expand into the neighborhoods of Lake Mann, Richmond Heights and Signal Hill. That expansion will take place in the next few months as new staff is hired.

Meanwhile, in the CVI program’s first full year, a report from the center of Global Healthy Cities at UC Berkley found that firearm homicide are down by 20 % and non-fatal shootings are down by 36%, though it is impossible to attribute the trend to the program.

However, data from that report shows just 4 full time Neighborhood Change Associates with the CVI program resolved 241 street conflicts and logged nearly 480 hours of conflict resolutions intervention.

Neighborhood Change Associates are paid between 40K and 50k a year to work full time on community intervention.

The Associates are identified by the community as influential figures who have “street credibility” and in many cases a criminal record, but have stayed out of trouble for nearly a decade.

They are hired for a 90-day probation period before working full time to provide intense mentorship and case services to between 7 and 10 at-risk individuals known as “fellows.”

According to the Strategy Manager for the program, Raysean Brown, Neighborhood Change Associates leverage their influence and often put themselves in harm’s way to diffuse violence.

“All we have is influence. We don’t have a bullet proof vest, we don’t have a firearm, we don’t have a knife stick,” said Brown.

According to Brown, Neighborhood Change Associates use a real-time app to log their progress. They are required to contact “fellows” in the program 3 times a day: in the morning, in the afternoon, and in-person between 3pm and 11pm.

“This grown man all of a sudden is calling 3 times a day keep asking what I’m doing, what I’m up to. It comes off as strange as first,” said Brown, “But through time they realize ‘he aint going nowhere.’”

The Neighborhood Change Associates are responsible for developing trust with “fellows.” They provide case management and connect the individuals to social services.

According to first year data, at intake fewer than 17 percent of “fellows” were receiving any supportive services, but Brown said that number is now up to 48 percent.

That includes paid for cognitive behavioral therapy as well as life coaching to help “fellows” develop job skills.

“It is our job for the excuse to no longer be lack of resources,” said Brown.

The report created by U.C. Berkley assessed data collected from the program including the conflict response notes from Neighborhood Change Associates.

It shows associates diffused a variety of conflicts, some of which we have posted below.

Conflict Response Notes (select examples) from Center for Global Healthy Cities Report:

“Kid got mad about losing gambling and was insulting his peer. Threatened to kill him. I got hold of him and talked to him. Calmed him down.”

“Posting guns on social media. Trollin. Reached out and got him to take it down.”

“Fellow was out and I caught up with him. He told me he was looking for a clip for his gun. I stopped him and explained the consequences. We talked for hours. He agreed I took his piece so he won’t get into any more trouble.”

“Two rival neighborhood guys got into it. I stayed right there to make sure everything stayed good and that my presence was felt. Eventually, with me watching, they calmed down and shook hands. They decided to squash it because it was petty. Then they both agreed to hang out with me sometime.”

“They got into it at a dice game. They threw the dice on the roof. About to fight. I defused the situation.”

“Downtown pizza shop. Two rival hoods got into it with guns involved. Got in the middle and calmed the situation. Kept emotions in check. Road rage incident. Shooting in the middle of traffic. They called me to come out there.”

