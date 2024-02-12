City of Oviedo hosts first-ever wedding expo

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo will be celebrating its first-ever wedding expo on Feb. 17.

The event is set to take place at the Cultural Center in Oviedo on the Park at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organized by the City of Oviedo Recreation and Parks Department.

The expo aims to spotlight the cultural center as an ideal spot for weddings and receptions.

The event will feature bridal vendors such as photographers, catering services, and decorating and bridal gowns.

Ivy Bridal Shop of Altamonte Springs will host two Wedding Gown Fashion Shows during the event.

This is a free event but guests can register in advance.

Click here for more information about the event.

