SpaceX set to launch NASA’s next moon mission this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA plans to give an update Monday on the second launch of its Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
SpaceX is aiming to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C Lander.
Here’s a sweet treat: @Int_Machines’s Nova-C lander carrying NASA science is scheduled to lift off on a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Feb. 14.— NASA (@NASA) February 7, 2024
Check our pre-flight and launch day event schedule: https://t.co/W7JU445psv pic.twitter.com/02oYGZXpfv
The spacecraft is hoping to land on the moon.
Experts say the mission will help lay the groundwork for NASA’s next moon landing with astronauts.
SpaceX is looking to launch the lunar lander just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
