SpaceX set to launch NASA’s next moon mission this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA plans to give an update Monday on the second launch of its Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

SpaceX is aiming to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C Lander.

The spacecraft is hoping to land on the moon.

Experts say the mission will help lay the groundwork for NASA’s next moon landing with astronauts.

SpaceX is looking to launch the lunar lander just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

