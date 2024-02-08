Local

NASA’s PACE mission underway with overnight launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has successfully sent a NASA spacecraft into orbit.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:33 a.m. Thursday.

On board was the PACE satellite.

WATCH: Click video below to see PACE mission launch

WATCH: Liftoff of Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA PACE (NASA)

NASA will use it to measure aerosols in the atmosphere and the ocean’s color.

READ: NHC to issue new ‘experimental’ tropical forecast cone next hurricane season; read what that means

It will also help predict oceanic events, like the occurrence of harmful algae.

NASA aims to glean information from its PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) spacecraft over the next three years.

READ: Power outage leads to 2 school closures in Brevard County

Be sure to monitor WFTV.com and watch Channel 9 to catch the latest launches and other news happening on our Space Coast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read