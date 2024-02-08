NASA’s PACE mission underway with overnight launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has successfully sent a NASA spacecraft into orbit.
The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:33 a.m. Thursday.
On board was the PACE satellite.
NASA will use it to measure aerosols in the atmosphere and the ocean’s color.
It will also help predict oceanic events, like the occurrence of harmful algae.
We have liftoff 🚀— NASA (@NASA) February 8, 2024
Our PACE spacecraft is on its way to study microscopic organisms in our ocean and particles in the air. pic.twitter.com/SvxY1EErdx
NASA aims to glean information from its PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) spacecraft over the next three years.
