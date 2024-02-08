Power outage leads to 2 school closures in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Brevard County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 8 due to a power outage.

According to a BPS new release, Southwest Middle School experience a power failure on Wednesday night, leading to school being canceled.

That power outage caused the air conditioning to go out at Turner Elementary.

The schools are next to each other and share a chiller, which cools the schools, the release stated.

Official said crews are working as quickly as possible to make repairs, but the work will not be completed before the start of the school day.

BPS has sent an email and text to families and staff.

