City to take next steps on Bob Carr Theater reuse

The city of Orlando has lined up a design firm to help create concepts for the reuse of the 97-year-old Bob Carr Theater.

Orlando City Council on April 22 will vote on authorizing city staff to negotiate with Orlando-based Baker Barrios Architects Inc. to reimagine the 2,401-seat venue at 401 W. Livingston St. in downtown’s Creative Village mixed-use district.

The next step after that would be for the city to approve a contract. If negotiations are not successful with Baker Barrios, the city then would negotiate with the next ranked firms by order of ranking.

