Maitland issues a boil water notice for the city

MAITLAND, Fla. — Maitland has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residents after a mechanical failure at one of the city’s water plants on Saturday.

The Maitland Public Works Department issued the notice after a mechanical failure caused water pressure to drop below minimum standards for potable water.

The precautionary boil water notice will be in place for a minimum of two days.

It will remain in effect until drinking water test results pass for two consecutive days.

Read: Deputies search for 2nd person of interest in deadly carjacking

Maitland municipal water utility customers are advised to boil any water used for drinking, making ice, cooking, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Residents will be notified when the precautionary boil water notice is lifted.

Stay tuned eith CHannel 9 for the latest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group