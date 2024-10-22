City’s new downtown Orlando vision sees up to $750 million in projects

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando City Council members got a detailed look and new timelines for major projects announced during last week’s State of Downtown address. All told, the initiative known as DTO Action Plan promises to change Orlando’s urban core to the tune of as much as $750 million.

The projected value of $700 million to $750 million for the work was shared by David Barilla, director of the city’s downtown development board and community redevelopment agency, after an Oct. 21 workshop highlighting the plan.

Many, but not all of the projects are expected to occur over the next four to five years, with the vision expected to take eight to 10 years to fully implement.

