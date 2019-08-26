Classes begin: UCF officials say downtown Orlando campus is 'Big step' for students

ORLANDO, Fla. - Classes began Monday for students at the University of Central Florida’s downtown campus. The 15- acre campus is in partnership with Valencia College, kickstarting Orlando's Creative Village.
Related Headlines
UCF officials said it’s a big step for the university and students.
The campus was created in the heart of downtown to put students within walking distance to internships and jobs.
While crews have been working around the clock to get everything up and running, students might notice more construction in the coming months.
Parking is a big question: Will there be enough?
“I feel like we might be kind of rushed the first day because the parking isn't done. So, it's going to be quite busy,” Valencia College student Summer Jenkins said.
The new garage will have 580 spaces and is expected to open in mid-September. There's also a big push to use other forms of transportation.
“We've partnered with SunRail and for our students, faculty and staff. They'll have free unlimited access to SunRail until the end of September,” UCF downtown campus assistant Vice President Mike Kilbride said.
Officials said the housing, classrooms, computer labs and faculty rooms are complete.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}