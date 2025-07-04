Tropical Depression Three forms off Southeast coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Three has formed Friday evening off the Florida and Georgia coast and is expected to move into the Carolinas this weekend.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 35 mph.

Tropical Storm Watches are now posted for much of the South Carolina coastline.

ALERT: Tropical Depression Three forms off Southeast US Coast Tropical Depression Three has formed Friday evening off the Florida and Georgia coast, and is expected to push into the Carolinas this weekend.

The depression is forecast to intensify and develop into a tropical storm on Saturday.

The system will continue slowly moving northward over the holiday weekend and is likely to make landfall along the South Carolina coast early Sunday.

The biggest issues with this complex will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tropical storm-force winds may occur along the South Carolina coast. Rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected, with localized amounts reaching 6 inches.

The system will shift north, away from Florida. The complex will actually help draw dry air into the area for Sunday and the early part of next week.

