High rainstorm chances expected for central Florida during the holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an unsettled July 4th across the region, and more rain and storms are expected for the rest of the holiday weekend.

The rain and storms will ease up this evening, but some lightning could affect fireworks displays. A few showers may also occur overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will bring more active weather. Periods of rain and storms are again likely, but a washout is not expected. Temps will be in the upper 80s.

Drier air is now expected to move in for Sunday as a potential tropical system lifts north into the Carolinas. This will make the rain and storm more scattered, with highs in the upper 80s.

The drier air will likely stick to start next week, with more typical rainy season coverage expected. Highs for much of next week will return to the low 90s.

